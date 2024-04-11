The Husker football program is set to cross the midpoint of spring ball with Practice No. 8 of 15 on Thursday morning. Matt Rhule's group is in the middle of a spring loaded with intrigue but so, too, is Will Bolt's club as the Nebraska baseball team has already moved past the midway mark of its own spring season.

The Huskers (22-8, 5-1 Big Ten) officially entered Act II of the 2024 season against Ohio State last weekend. They were on a roll, climbing to as high as the No. 23 ranking in the national polls and took the series against the Buckeyes with victories in Games 1 and 2 for a perfect 5-0 start to the conference season.

Nebraska has stumbled, though, with losses in back-to-back games at the hands of the Buckeyes in Sunday's Game 3 series finale and the Kansas Jayhawks during a Tuesday night road trip. The Husker bats produced 14 runs across those two games, but the Nebraska pitchers and defense allowed 22 of them.

That's where Bolt's team sits now as it preps for a flight to the East Coast to battle Rutgers in a three-game conference series.

The Huskers have some things to tune up in preparation for their matchup with the Scarlet Knights (20-12, 1-5), and that was one of the talking points on Wednesday as Bolt, outfielder Cole Evans and relief pitcher Casey Daiss each took to the podium for a press conference at Haymarket Park.

Here are three rapid-fire takeaways from their time at the mics.