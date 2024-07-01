Nebraska football has landed a commitment from 2025 Murray (Ky.) three-star athlete Jeremiah Jones, who picked the Huskers over in-state Louisville, the longtime favorites in his recruitment. >> ANALYSIS: What Nebraska is getting in three-star ATH Jeremiah Jones Jones, who's listed at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds per Rivals, is as versatile as they come. He plays quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker at Murray. Jones has been recruited to Nebraska as an athlete with the potential to play wide receiver or hybrid safety/linebacker like Javin Wright or Isaac Gifford in Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme, likely fitting best in the secondary long term.

Louisville had long been seen as the favorite in the three-star's recruitment and the Cardinals got his first official visit May 31, which set a high bar. Nebraska offered back in November and has stayed in consistent communication, keeping them in the battle against the Cardinals. The Huskers got him in town June 21 for an official visit and cleared the bar Louisville set. Now, just a little more than a week later, Jones is the 14th member of Nebraska's 2025 class.

The three-star likely best fits in Nebraska's secondary and joins three-star safety Caden VerMaas and three-star athlete Tanner Terch as 2025 commits expected to begin their Husker careers in the defensive backs room. The Huskers remain in pursuit of Texas cornerback Bryson Webber and three-star safety Aiden Manutai out of Hawaii, both expected to make decisions in the near future, to round out the 2025 defensive back class. Jones recorded 66 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown last fall as a junior. Offensively, he had 22 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 62 times for 304 yards and three touchdowns, adding 643 passing yards and six additional touchdowns through the air. As a sophomore primarily focused on defense, Jones led the team with 97 tackles and five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

