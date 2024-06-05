Parker backed off a pledge to Arkansas – where he had been committed for a little less than seven months before he reopened his recruitment on March 25 – and the Huskers quickly emerged as the new frontrunner in his recruitment.

Parker initially committed to Arkansas back in September largely because of his relationship with then-running backs coach and associate head coach Jimmy Smith. Smith left the Razorbacks for TCU following the 2023 season, opening the door for Barthel and Matt Rhule to flip his commitment.

Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel had built a relationship with the four-star even prior to his decommitment. Parker visited for Nebraska's Junior Day in January and shortly after his decommitment he found himself back in Lincoln in early April to see Barthel and the staff.

Schools like Alabama, aforementioned TCU and USC showed interest following his decommitment. The Crimson Tide made a strong effort to land the four-star, offering and hosting him on campus shortly after he re-opened his recruitment. TCU was scheduled to host him for an official visit later this month, that visit will likely no longer happen. Ultimately, his relationship with Barthel, paired with the opportunity at Nebraska saw the Huskers win out.

Parker is the second commitment is as many days for Nebraska, as the Huskers made a late 2024 addition to the roster in German athlete David Höffken on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 185 pounder becomes the ninth commit in Nebraska's 2025 class, joining Orange (Cali.) Lutheran four-star quarterback TJ Lateef, Omaha North four-star defensive lineman Tyson Terry, Highland (Uta.) Lone Peak three-star tight end Bear Tenney, Littleton (Col.) Heritage three-star athlete Tanner Terch, Maize (Kan.) High three-star wide receiver Bryson Hayes, Millard North three-star athlete Caden VerMaas, Wahoo Bishop Neumann three-star running back Connor Booth and Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest three-star wide receiver/athlete Jackson Carpenter.

Parker committed to the Huskers over the likes of Alabama, USC, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, TCU and Arkansas among 27 other offers. He ranks as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 prospect in the state of Missouri and the No. 6 all-purpose back in the country.

As a junior, Parker rushed for 1,644 yards and 22 touchdowns on 147 carries, averaging over 11 yards per carry. He has a track background and recorded a 10.99 100-meter dash as a freshman.

Now committed, Parker will return to Lincoln for an official visit on June 21.