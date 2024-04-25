Class of 2025 Littleton Heritage (Colo.) three-star wide receiver/athlete Tanner Terch committed to Nebraska football on Thursday, just one week after being offered by the Huskers. Terch, who joined three-star TE Bear Tenney as Nebraska's second commitment of the day on Thursday, made his first visit to Nebraska one week ago at the insistence of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and recruiting assistance Kyle Fisher. He realized shortly after arriving in Lincoln that the Huskers were the right fit for him. "Ever since I got to the hotel and Nebraska, I just got a good vibe from it," Terch told Inside Nebraska. "Even if Coach Rhule didn’t offer me, I was still going to tell him I’ll come to camp, I’ll do whatever, I’ll walk on. I want to be a part of what he’s building because I think they’re building something really special there.” MORE: >> Analysis: Tanner Terch >> Analysis: Bear Tenney

Advertisement

Rhule made a strong first impression on Terch when he first stopped by Littleton Heritage in the winter to see 2024 Nebraska commit Rex Guthrie, who's now enrolled and practicing. Terch was further drawn to Rhule after seeing Nebraska's head coach lead practice. "I thought he was the coolest person I’ve met so far through my recruiting and I really like the way he does things," Terch said. "Seeing him coach practice was awesome, he’s my type of coach. I just love the energy that he brings.” Terch, who recorded recorded 1,317 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, has the versatility to play both sides of the ball. Nebraska is keeping his position designation open and will work with him to help him find his best fit in the program. "They’re keeping it very open," he said. "Coach Rhule made it clear that he thinks I’m a great athlete and I can play anywhere. He has confidence in his staff and everyone to turn me into whatever position they see as fit for me."