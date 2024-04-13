Nebraska has landed a commitment from Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest three-star wide receiver Jackson Carpenter. The local product committed to the Huskers over Kansas and North Dakota State.

Carpenter is the fourth commit in Nebraska's 2025 class, joining Omaha North four-star defensive lineman Tyson Terry , Millard North three-star athlete Caden VerMaas and Wahoo Bishop Neumann three-star running back Connor Booth .

The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder was offered by Nebraska in January, after a standout junior season catching 28 passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. On the track, he's recorded a 10.68 PR in the 100-meter dash and a 22.71 in the 200 meter dash.

Carpenter was born in Pella, Iowa, but has lived in Lincoln since he was around 5 years old. He considers himself a Husker fan, but not just because he lives in Lincoln — he's a Nebraska legacy, too. His dad, Tim, was a tight end for the Huskers from 1993-97 and was a member of three national championship-winning teams.

