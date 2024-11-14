BREAKING: Four-star LB Dawson Merrit flips to Nebraska

The athletic, instinctual defender sides with the Huskers over offers from the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma and Missouri in addition to the Crimson Tide.

The four-star's initial decision back in June came down to the Huskers and Crimson Tide and he initially sided with Kalen DeBoer's program after making official visits to both programs in April and June, respectively. Nebraska didn't let up, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek maintained communication, as did Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Tony White. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola even played a role, as the Raiola family and Merritt family bonded during the four-star's official visit in April.

Merritt, who had largely shut down his recruitment, made a bit of a surprise unofficial visit to see the Huskers take down Colorado 28-10 in September. Rhule and Dvoracek returned the favor went to see him and his Blue Valley team take on Blue Valley Northwest during Nebraska's bye week in October.

Ultimately, his belief in the program Rhule is building, the allure of playing in Tony White's defense and his relationship with Dvoracek that won him over.

"I would say he’s the guy I talk to the most, we have a great connection," he previously told Inside Nebraska of his relationship with linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek. "We talk on the phone multiple times a week, we have a good relationship outside of football, we can talk about anything."

Relationships were critical in Nebraska landing Merritt. And no program did a better job building multiple relationships, from coaches, to off-field staff to current players and recruits, than the Huskers did.

"My main thing, I’m a very relational guy, the more people I talk to, the more people I feel comfortable with, the more I feel that I’m wanted and the more I feel like I’m at home and comfortable," he said. "At Nebraska, that’s exactly what I’m getting. I have relationships with—I couldn’t even name all the guys I have really solid relationships with at Nebraska."

The opportunity to contribute early at Nebraska was a selling point from Rhule and Co., seeing White's defense in action this season, specifically the development of John Bullock, only helped.

"Coach Rhule has been pitching how I can come in first-year and get good playing time," he said. "Obviously he’s not promising me anything, but Coach White’s defense has looked real good to start the season, so that’s what he’s really pitching to me.”

Merritt, the son of Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt, initially pursued basketball over football but gave football a shot in high school and found success. He broke out as a junior, recording 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

The four-star is the the 20th commit in Nebraska's 2025 class and the third linebacker commit, joining four-star in-state standout Christian Jones three-star in-state standout Pierce Mooberry in Dvoracek's position room.