Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football hit the road for the first time this season to face the struggling Purdue Boilermakers (11 a.m. CT on Peacock).

The Boilers (1-2, 0-0) are looking to kick off the conference slate with momentum while the Huskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) are trying to get theirs back after dropping their own Big Ten opener to Illinois last Friday.

Purdue shut out FCS opponent Indiana State, 49-0, in its season opener but has since been hammered into the ground by Notre Dame at home (66-7) and Oregon State on the road (38-21) with the Boilers allowing 703 combined rushing yards.

So, what lies ahead for Rhule, Raiola and the Huskers?

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes on how they envision things playing out against the Boilers.

For even more predictions – including our final scores for Saturday – watch our Bold Predictions video in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen to the audio-only version of BPs on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.