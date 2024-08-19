- WR
James Williams was candid during an introspective interview this week. Here are five highlights from the second-year DL.
Recapping Nebraska's three open practices, debating best newcomers in fall camp and giving clarity on Huskers' CB2 spot.
Jaylen Lloyd is bigger as he heads into Year 2 at Nebraska, but still really fast.
Highlights of Nebraska's third open fall camp practice, plus presser video of Marcus Satterfield and the players.
It's clear that Nebraska's football program is focused on improving in late-game situations.
