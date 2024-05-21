Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

Since it's May and there hasn't been a real Nebraska football game since late November, today's edition of the Blackshirt Breakdown is dedicated to TJ Lateef, the quarterback in the 2025 class Nebraska landed a verbal commitment from.

Lateef, a 6-foot-2, 188-pound four-star out of Orange (Calif.) Lutheran, committed to the Huskers on May 12. Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had Lateef at the top of their board and landed the talented signal caller from the West Coast.

As a junior last fall, Lateef threw for 2,446 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions, completing 63% of his passes.

