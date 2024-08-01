Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game. Since it's August and there hasn't been a real Nebraska football game since late November, today's edition of the Blackshirt Breakdown is dedicated to Kade Pietrzak, a big, strong and violent three-star defensive line commit in Nebraska's 2025 class out of Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Advertisement

This was a big move from Nebraska to secure the verbal commitment of Pietrzak, who many had pegged to end up in Oklahoma's recruiting class. But the Huskers' recruiting efforts on the trail, led by defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, won the early battle over the Sooners and Kansas State, which was in the race for Pietrzak as well. The Huskers will obviously try their hardest to hold on to Pietrzak and get him signed in December. Watch Jay's in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. RELATED: Nebraska lands commitment from rising DL Kade Pietrzak RELATED: Nebraska lands explosive, violent North Dakota DL Kade Pietrzak

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?