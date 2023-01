Nebraska and its coaching staff dipped its toes into Tennessee to land four-star 2023 WR Demitrius Bell last week.

Bell, a former Michigan State commitment, is the sixth potential wide receiver that Nebraska has brought to the team in the 2023 recruiting class. He caught 59 passes for 704 yards and eight touchdowns this season at McGavock High School in Nashville. Bell was also used in the backfield and rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Bell's game tape.

Watch Jay and Steve break down Bell's game film in the video above, and check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.