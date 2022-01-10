Bill Busch officially announced as NU special teams coordinator

Bill Busch , who served as a defensive analyst for the Huskers last season, was officially announced as NU’s new special teams coordinator on Monday.

As widely expected, Nebraska didn’t have to look very far for the latest addition to head coach Scott Frost’s full-time staff.

A former Nebraska assistant and special teams coordinator from 2004-07, Busch boasts more than 30 years of coaching experience while working on three national championship staffs under Tom Osborne, Urban Meyer, and Nick Saban.

“Bill Busch is a strong addition to our full-time coaching staff,” Frost said in a statement. “Bill has brought a veteran presence to our staff over the past year in his role as an analyst.

"I look forward to him coordinating all aspects of our special teams moving forward. Bill’s experience and track record as both an outstanding coach and recruiter speaks for itself.”

Between his time working under former NU coach Bill Callahan and returning to Lincoln in 2021, Busch coached at Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14), Ohio State (2015), Rutgers (2016-17), and LSU (2018-20).

The native of Pender, Neb., was also a graduate assistant for the Huskers from 1990-93.

“I worked my entire professional career to get the opportunity to coach football at the University of Nebraska,” Busch said via press release. “Now, I have been blessed to do that twice — how cool is that?”

Nebraska also announced that Mike Dawson would continue to handle the edge rushers and would also take over coaching the interior defensive line.

Dawson was NU’s full-time defensive line coach in Frost’s first season in 2018.

The Huskers still have one full-time position to fill on the staff, which is expected to be a running backs coach to replace Ryan Held, who was one of four offensive assistants let go after last season.