To little surprise, Nebraska got everything it could ask for in its new eight-game slate.

Three days after the Big Ten Conference officially announced the return of its fall football season, the league announced the third version of its 2020 schedule on Saturday morning during a reveal on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show.

The Huskers will be thrown into the biggest fire imaginable to open the season, traveling to take on national title contender Ohio State in Week 1 on Oct. 24, which will be televised nationally on Fox.

Fox analyst and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said the Buckeyes should be "a two, three-touchdown favorite over Nebraska."

As if that weren’t enough, NU will play host to West Division rival Wisconsin in Week 2 on Halloween.

"They're looking at 0-2 real quick,” said former USC quarterback and Fox analyst Matt Leinart

Then, after a road trip to face Northwestern on Nov. 7, the Huskers will welcome arguably the second-best team in the conference in Week 4 when Penn State comes to town on Nov. 14.

The rest of the schedule rounds out at home vs. Illinois, at Iowa (a game currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, but could very well be moved up to Black Friday), at Purdue, and home vs. Minnesota.

The final crossover game of the year in Week 9 on Dec. 19 will be determined by Nebraska’s final standing in the West Division.

All television information, kickoff times, and “special date games” - such as playing on Black Friday - will be announced at a later date. All games will be played without fans, per the Big Ten.

The Oct. 24 start date is the latest kickoff to a Nebraska football season since 1892.

With a slate that features two preseason top-10 teams and the defending West champ in the first four weeks, many took Nebraska’s new 2020 schedule as the Big Ten sending a strong message to the Huskers after a drama-filled offseason.

But for head coach Scott Frost and his team, just having the opportunity to play this fall is all they ever wanted.