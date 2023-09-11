News More News
Big Ten announces Nebraska-Louisiana Tech kickoff time, TV info for Week 4

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Nebraska football now knows its setup for its second nonconference game. The Big Ten announced kickoff times and TV information for the league's Week 4 slate on Monday afternoon, which includes the Huskers' matchup with Louisiana Tech.

Nebraska will host the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. Central Time, and the game will be broadcast by Big Ten Network. That will be Matt Rhule's second home game following this coming Saturday's home game against Northern Illinois.

The Huskers (0-2) have kickoff times set for seven of their final 10 games this season:

All times Central:

Northern Illinois (6 p.m. on FS1)

Louisiana Tech (2:30 p.m. on BTN)

Michigan at 11 a.m. (Fox)

@ Illinois at 7 p.m. (FS1)

Northwestern TBD

Purdue at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

@ Michigan State TBD

Maryland at 2:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

@ Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Iowa at 11 a.m. (CBS)

Week 4 Big Ten slate

The full Big Ten slate in Week 4 features:

Friday, Sept. 22:

Wisconsin at Purdue – 6 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 23:

Rutgers at Michigan – 11 a.m. on BTN

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska – 2:30 p.m. on BTN

Maryland at Michigan State – 2:30 p.m. on BTN

FAU at Illinois – 2:30 p.m. on BTN

Iowa at Penn State – 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Ohio State at Notre Dame – 6:30 p.m. on NBC

Minnesota at Northwestern – 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Akron at Indiana – 6:30 p.m. on BTN

