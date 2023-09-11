Nebraska football now knows its setup for its second nonconference game. The Big Ten announced kickoff times and TV information for the league's Week 4 slate on Monday afternoon, which includes the Huskers' matchup with Louisiana Tech.

Nebraska will host the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. Central Time, and the game will be broadcast by Big Ten Network. That will be Matt Rhule's second home game following this coming Saturday's home game against Northern Illinois.

The Huskers (0-2) have kickoff times set for seven of their final 10 games this season:

All times Central:

Northern Illinois (6 p.m. on FS1)

Louisiana Tech (2:30 p.m. on BTN)

Michigan at 11 a.m. (Fox)

@ Illinois at 7 p.m. (FS1)

Northwestern TBD

Purdue at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

@ Michigan State TBD

Maryland at 2:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

@ Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Iowa at 11 a.m. (CBS)