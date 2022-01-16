Big Red Business: Diving into the salary pool and where Nebraska stacks up

How many of Nebraska’s 10 football assistants earn above the conference average? A total of 4 based strictly on salary.

That’s the average salary paid to the football assistant coaches in the Big Ten conference – all 140 of them at 14 schools, according to recent pay data compiled by USA Today.

Those four include new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who will earn $875,000 this year with a bump to $900,000 in 2023; and new receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who is set to earn $600,000 this year.

The other two earning above-average pay coach the defense: coordinator Erik Chinander, at $800,000 annually, and defensive line coach Mike Dawson, at $500,000. We still don't know the detail of their new contracts for the 2022 season.

The salary of new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, whose previous stint was at TCU, has not yet been released by the athletic department.

Nebraska has generally been in the middle of the pack among conference schools when it comes to the salary pool for football assistants. Even the money doled out to five new hires to Frost’s staff won’t change the payroll standings by much.

In addition, the salaries paid to Whipple and Chinander are significant digits lower than what’s paid to some of their peers at other Big Ten schools.

Nebraska’s salary pool for nine of its 10 coaches currently stands at $4.725 million. As for Applewhite, his TCU salary was unavailable, but for guidance, Nebraska’s previous running backs coach Ryan Held earned $400,000. So assuming Applewhite is paid that amount, the total staff pool will climb to $5.125 million.

That’s more than $2 million short of what Ohio State pays its assistants, and it also doesn’t come close to SEC-type money either.

Ohio State’s $7.5 million assistants’ pool ranks sixth nationally, and first among Big Ten schools, according to a recent Cleveland Plain-Dealer story. That was on par with Florida’s $7.5 million and just ahead of Alabama's $7.2 million pool.

SEC assistant coaches pocketed an average of $605,000 in 2021 in terms of total compensation – including base pay and bonuses, according to USA Today data. That’s well above the average pay for assistants in the rest of the Power 5 conferences, and nearly six times more than the average pay to assistants at MAC-conference schools.

Does pay matter? Does it guarantee success on the field? Think of the trainwreck known as Bob Diaco, who was Nebraska’s highest-paid assistant until Whipple’s contract. Whatever the case, there’s no argument that shelling out big bucks to football assistants is part of the college football arms race.