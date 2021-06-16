Big Red Blitz: Scott Frost hits on several topics in Kearney

One of the more interesting things Frost talked about was the events of this past year and nearly not having a football season.

“I’m going to say more than I probably should say here,” Frost said. “Covid came and to everyone’s defense, nobody knew what it was all about. Nobody knew how serious it was, nobody knew what to do, nobody had the right answers. All I’ll really say is I think the decision to cancel the season was a mistake. We saw it coming and kind of knew where it was headed. I think the people that made the decision did it a little under a false pretense with some false information.

“They did it prematurely and thought everyone else around the country would follow suit, and they didn’t. When you look at that decision now in light of the fact when the NFL went off, college football went off, high school football went off, junior high football went off, elementary football went off – you don’t hear anything about one kid being hospitalized much less anything worse than that. It was a bad decision. I’m glad we arrived at the right decision. When that decision was made, we wanted to look at every option we could if there was a possibility to play.”

Frost also flashed back to his infamous August press conference where he vocally spoke out against the thought of the Big Ten not playing in 2020.

“I look back at our stance on it, and we took a pretty strong stance on it,” Frost said. “I’m not sure I’d do it again, because it put the crosshairs on us. There were national media people that were sicked on us to put us back in our place a little bit intentionally. There’s another school in our league that said and did the same things and didn’t get the same treatment. It is what it is.

“I’m not sure I’d do it again as boldly as I did, because I think it possibly put us in a bad place where we possibly are going to get worse schedules and those types of things by being vocal. It was 100 percent the right thing to do. You have a lot of people down there from the President to the Chancellor to the AD to people in our office that are going to do the right thing even if it’s not popular, and I am proud of that.”