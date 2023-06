Daniel Kaelin is the star quarterback at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska. Kaelin has evolved over the years both physically and as a quarterback. Kaelin, now 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds ahead of his senior year, is a three-star prospect with a chance to grow a bigger national reputation this week. Inside Nebraska is breaking down the 2024 Husker commit with a three-part series as he is set to compete alongside 20 of the country's top quarterback recruits in the Elite 11 Finals over the next three days.

