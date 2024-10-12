Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska

in other news
LOOK: Matt Rhule visits priority flip target committed to SEC powerhouse
Rivals' Greg Smith and Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese report on Matt Rhule's visit to see a priority flip target.
Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams
Midseason superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams in a special edition of The Nebraska Football Show
With bye week, Raiola says team needs to "step on it and keep going"
Dylan Raiola understands that the bye week is a time to keep pushing, not coast and relax.
Recruiting Mailbag: 2025 commits that will play, what matters in evals
Recruiting mailbag discussing 2025 commits that could play early, why level of competition matters and new NCAA rules
The Nebraska Football Show: Putting a bow on Rutgers win, mid-year musings
The Nebraska Football Show episode offering final thoughts on the win over Rutgers and midseason talking points
in other news
LOOK: Matt Rhule visits priority flip target committed to SEC powerhouse
Rivals' Greg Smith and Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese report on Matt Rhule's visit to see a priority flip target.
Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams
Midseason superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams in a special edition of The Nebraska Football Show
With bye week, Raiola says team needs to "step on it and keep going"
Dylan Raiola understands that the bye week is a time to keep pushing, not coast and relax.
Official visits are one of the most important events for high school and transfer portal prospects during their recruitments. Each recruit is granted just one per school and though there is technically no limit on many schools a recruit can make an official visit too, most are limited to 4-6 top options.
So what actually happens during an official visit?
Allow 2025 Nebraska three-star safety commit Caden VerMaas to take you behind the scenes of an all-expenses paid weekend in Lincoln.
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE