Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska

Official visits are one of the most important events for high school and transfer portal prospects during their recruitments. Each recruit is granted just one per school and though there is technically no limit on many schools a recruit can make an official visit too, most are limited to 4-6 top options.





So what actually happens during an official visit?





Allow 2025 Nebraska three-star safety commit Caden VerMaas to take you behind the scenes of an all-expenses paid weekend in Lincoln.



