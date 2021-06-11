Back-up Nebraska linebacker David Alston enters the transfer portal

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Alston was at NU for three seasons and did not see the field during that time.

With Alston's departure, there are only six out-of-state Mike Riley recruits left on the Husker roster - offensive lineman Matt Sichterman, defensive linemen Tate Wildeman, Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels, linebacker JoJo Domann and safety Marquel Dismuke.

Alston originally committed to Riley's coaching staff and stuck with the Huskers as Frost put together his 2018 recruiting class. Coming out high school Rivals.com had Alston as the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota.

Alston joins running back Ronald Thompkins and wide receivers Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston as players that have entered the transfer portal after spring practice ended.