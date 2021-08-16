As game week nears, No. 2 CB job remains up for grabs

There wasn't much left to figure out in terms of Nebraska's projected starting lineup on defense entering the start of fall camp. The only unknown was who would line up opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt as the No. 2 cornerback? Now just days before the Huskers enter their first game week of the season to prepare of Illinois, that spot remains to be determined.

Sophomore Quinton Newsome is one of three cornerbacks still battling for a starting job this fall. (Sean Callahan)

According to brief media practice observations and plenty of comments from NU coaches and players this fall, the battle appears to be between Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, and the newest addition to the mix, Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said following Monday's practice that all three have made their cases for the job over the past two weeks, but the staff still needed to see more before making any depth chart decisions. "That’s one that is still ongoing," Chinander said. "The group at the top, Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, Tyreke Johnson... Those top three are all getting reps with the ones right now and that’s a good competition. "They’re all playing well right now. Someone just has to go take it. Someone has to get their hands on some balls. Somebody has to show up and let us know they can tackle well. Show us they can play on special teams. Those guys will have to help us." Much was made about the addition of Johnson this summer, as the former five-star recruit was projected by many to push for a starting job immediately this season. Chinander said the 6-foot-1 sophomore had shown plenty of potential so far, but Johnson's role would come down to how quickly he could pick up the Huskers' defense. "You never know with a new guy," Chinander said. "But he came from a well-run program used to success. So you know, he’s used to the day-in and day-out and how to conduct himself. The part you don’t know is how he’ll get used to the new language and get along with the other guys. He’s done well."