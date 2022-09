The Mickey Joseph Era has officially begun.

Joseph is now in place as the Huskers interim head coach for at least the next nine games, and the team's former receivers coach took to the podium for the first time as the program's leading man.

The Inside Nebraska staff breaks down the key takeaways from Joseph's opening press conference in the latest edition of Rapid Recap. Watch the analysis in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. It is also available in audio form with Apple Podcasts and Spotify.