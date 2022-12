Malachi Coleman decommitted from Nebraska on Thursday. The 2023 four-star prospect out of Lincoln East (Neb.) is the No. 1-ranked player in the state and the No. 58-ranked overall player in the country.

Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and publisher Zack Carpenter analyze the impact of Coleman's decommitment.

Watch their analysis in the video above, and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our video content. Their breakdown is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.