Analyzing four-star Julian Marks' flip to Nebraska

Advertisement

in other news

Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana

Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana

Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss

Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.

 • Zack Carpenter
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight

VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight

Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff
Game Notes: Nebraska vs Indiana player milestones, records and more

Game Notes: Nebraska vs Indiana player milestones, records and more

Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's loss at Indiana.

 • Staff
Rhule "embarrassed" by job he did preparing Nebraska for No. 16 Indiana

Rhule "embarrassed" by job he did preparing Nebraska for No. 16 Indiana

Matt Rhule took the blame of what went down in Bloomington on Saturday — a 49-point Husker defeat.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik

in other news

Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana

Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana

Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss

Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.

 • Zack Carpenter
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight

VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight

Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff
Published Oct 21, 2024
Analyzing four-star Julian Marks' flip to Nebraska
Greg Smith
Rivals Video
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith breaks down the news of Julian Marks flipping from Kansas to Nebraska.

Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement