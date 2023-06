Matt Rhule and his tight ends coach, Bob Wager, landed the big fish from Ainsworth.

The Huskers gained the commitment of 2024 four-star tight end/receiver Carter Nelson during their huge recruiting weekend in Lincoln. Nelson is the top-ranked recruit in Nebraska, the No. 7 tight end in the country and No. 161 overall recruit.

This is a massive get for a Husker coaching staff that got a boost from the strong peer recruiting of 2024 quarterback commit Daniel Kaelin, who has built a relationship with the dynamic athlete out of the eight-man football ranks in rural Nebraska.

Now that Nelson's decision is in, let's take a look at what he gives the Huskers on the field and how he impacts their 2024 class.