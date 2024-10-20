Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks

in other news
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana
Here are a few key stats of the game from Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana in Bloomington.
Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in loss to No. 16 Indiana
Grading Nebraska's disappointing 56-7 loss to No. 16 ranked Indiana out of the bye week.
Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster to Indiana?
Here are the Huskers who made the travel roster for the Indiana game.
GAME THREAD: Nebraska at Indiana
Live reports, score updates and discussion as Huskers take on Hoosiers.
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Indiana + all games in CFB Week 8
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Indiana, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 8 schedule.
in other news
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana
Here are a few key stats of the game from Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana in Bloomington.
Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in loss to No. 16 Indiana
Grading Nebraska's disappointing 56-7 loss to No. 16 ranked Indiana out of the bye week.
Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster to Indiana?
Here are the Huskers who made the travel roster for the Indiana game.
Julian Marks is N.
Nebraska football flipped the four-star offensive tackle from Kansas on Sunday, the fourth offensive line addition for the Huskers this cycle and 20th total commit in the 2025 class. Here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in Marks and what it means for offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and the program.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT