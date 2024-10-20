Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks

Advertisement

in other news

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana

Here are a few key stats of the game from Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana in Bloomington.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in loss to No. 16 Indiana

Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in loss to No. 16 Indiana

Grading Nebraska's disappointing 56-7 loss to No. 16 ranked Indiana out of the bye week.

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster to Indiana?

Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster to Indiana?

Here are the Huskers who made the travel roster for the Indiana game.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
GAME THREAD: Nebraska at Indiana

GAME THREAD: Nebraska at Indiana

Live reports, score updates and discussion as Huskers take on Hoosiers.

Premium contentForums content
 • Zack Carpenter
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Indiana + all games in CFB Week 8

How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Indiana + all games in CFB Week 8

How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Indiana, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 8 schedule.

 • Inside Nebraska

in other news

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana

Here are a few key stats of the game from Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana in Bloomington.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in loss to No. 16 Indiana

Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in loss to No. 16 Indiana

Grading Nebraska's disappointing 56-7 loss to No. 16 ranked Indiana out of the bye week.

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster to Indiana?

Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster to Indiana?

Here are the Huskers who made the travel roster for the Indiana game.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

Julian Marks is N.

Nebraska football flipped the four-star offensive tackle from Kansas on Sunday, the fourth offensive line addition for the Huskers this cycle and 20th total commit in the 2025 class. Here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in Marks and what it means for offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and the program.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel


Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement