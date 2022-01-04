Alabama DB Griffin sets officials with Nebraska and Clemson

Alabama three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin [KY-Lynn] committed to Mississippi State back in March of 2021, but he re-opened his recruitment in early December to find a better fit in a college program for him personally.

"I wanted to make the right choice and not rush things," Griffin said.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Griffin did not sign in the early NCAA period and he has now set up January official visits with both Nebraska and Clemson as the February signing date approaches.

"Yeah, I'll be coming up to Nebraska on the 28-30 [of January]," Griffin told HuskerOnline.com. "My mother and father will be coming with me."

Griffin has been in regular contact with Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher.

"They are telling me that the community there as a whole supports Nebraska because it's the only football program in the state, not broken up like other states," Griffin said. "They said when I get there I would have the chance to fit in and play right away."

Like most defensive backs Nebraska recruits under Travis Fisher, Griffin would try every position in the secondary to determine which is his best spot.

"He said I could play all three positions in the back end," Griffin relayed. "I played cornerback for my high school. I think I'm a very physical all-around defensive back. I tackle very well in open space and I think I cover good.

"I am very long and rangy and I think, while there's still room for improvement, I'm a great player."

Griffin has unofficially visited Tennessee and Mississippi State, but he has not taken any officials yet.

"I have another [official visit] set up with Clemson for the 21-23 [of January]," Griffin stated.

As he takes his two official visits, Griffin knows what he will be looking for to determine where he ends up signing and playing his college football.

"Just the support from the team and the fans and everybody, making sure I feel welcomed," Griffin shared. "And, of course, the education, and really finding that best fit for me and where I want to be."

He has 24 scholarship offers to choose from, but Griffin said he has narrowed his focus to Nebraska and Clemson. Unless another tempting offer appears at the last minute.

"No sir, there are no other visits that I know of right now," Griffin stated. "If something else was to pop up that I like, I might consider it. But, right now, it's just Nebraska and Clemson."