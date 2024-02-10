Matt Rhule has been onto Year 2 of his Nebraska football tenure since at least Nov. 26, roughly 48 hours after the Huskers’ season-ending loss, and he is now officially into Recruiting Cycle No. 3.

The Huskers put the finishing touches on their 2024 recruiting class with a two-man exclamation mark during the one-day late signing period on Wednesday.

Spring ball starts with the official-but-publicly-unreleased date of March 24, and the five-week grind ends with the April 27 spring game.

We can’t wait for that entire stretch of Husker football. We’ll have plenty of time throughout the rest of February and most of March to course through the questions, projections and intriguing players to watch.

Before we do, let’s take one final look back with five final thoughts on Rhule’s second recruiting class in Lincoln and, technically, his first full class as the HMIC* at Nebraska.

*That would be Head Man in Charge, not the other definition you might be thinking.