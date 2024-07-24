A beach vacation Matt Rhule and John Butler won't soon forget
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a beach vacation Matt Rhule and John Butler won’t soon forget.With the new NCAA rule allowing analysts, quality control coaches and other staff members to coach on the field d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news