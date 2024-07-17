2026 WR Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte talks Nebraska offer, potential visit plans
2026 Sioux Falls (S.D) Washington wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte saw his recruitment take off last month as he made the rounds on the camp circuit. Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas State were amo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news