2024 top in-state target ATH Caleb Benning checks out Nebraska

Another day, another high-value recruiting target is in Lincoln talking with the Nebraska staff. Today it was Omaha (Neb.) Westside athlete Caleb Benning . Caleb, the son of former Nebraska running back Damon Benning , was in Lincoln to check out the first practice for the Huskers coming back from spring break.

“Just generally in the secondary. Nothing specific. Coach Mickey Joseph is trying to get me for wide receiver and I could play on both sides of the ball or just on offense. Guess we will have to see.”

Benning is being looked at first and foremost to fit in the defensive secondary for Nebraska. However, that isn't stopping some Nebraska coaches for being a little competitive to try and get Benning in their room if he decided to come to Nebraska.

“First and foremost was taking care of me and surrounding me with good people. Football wise I love the defensive backs and I love their energy and competitiveness. I feel like I fit right in. And as far as the school it’s a really good school.”

“I just wanted to get here to check out the practice and talk to the coaches,” Benning said. “There really aren’t a lot more questions that I have about Nebraska. They have check marked a lot of the boxes.

It's probably not surprising to hear about the competitive nature of Mickey Joseph or this Nebraska staff in general coming out when it comes to recruiting. Benning sees it in Joseph when it comes to recruiting and the way that he coaches his position on the field.

“Oh no, not at all! He’s very competitive. On both good and bad plays he’s jumping up and down. His wide receivers take it all and they learn from it.”

Nebraska fans have to feel good about the likelihood that Benning will be back over in Lincoln soon for another practice or two. He is also trying to get back to Lincoln for the spring game in just a few short weeks as well.

“Nothing much. I will take some more unofficial visits. I want to get back to Nebraska because I really loved the energy at the practice so I want to come to a couple more. I am going to try and get back for the spring game on April 9th.”

Nebraska is not the only school that Benning is planning on visiting at the moment. He has plans to see a Big Ten rival for the Huskers the weekend before the spring game in Lincoln. He is also trying to use a basketball tournament to get him close enough to another school that would allow him to get over there to take a look around.

“I am going to be in Fayetteville for a basketball tournament and I was trying to get down to Vanderbilt on that following Saturday. I will also be in Iowa on April 2nd.”