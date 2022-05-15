2024 OT Sprague stops by to check out Nebraska
Nebraska got a bit of a fortunate break when one of the top junior offensive tackles in the nation was in Lincoln this weekend for basketball. Andrew Sprague, a 6-foot-8 and 250-pound offensive tackle from Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst, was able to stop by the stadium to take a quick look around at what the Huskers have to offer.
“We are back on the road going back to Kansas City,” Sprague said. “I was in Lincoln this weekend for basketball. We stopped by Nebraska for a minute to do a quick visit.
“I got a chance to walk around the facilities. Coach Sean Dillon took me around and coach Bill Busch and coach Scott Frost were there.”
Coach Busch is overseeing the recruiting area of Kansas City and the benefits of his efforts have already been seen. The Huskers have hosted a number of top 2023 and 2024 players to this point and have more scheduled to take official visits in the months ahead.
“I don’t know him that well. He really seems like a good dude. I talk to him about as much as we can.”
Sprague was able to see that Nebraska is building new football facilities and said that he would like to come back in the fall to see the progress on the construction and check out a game.
“They are kind of redoing all of the facilities right now,” Sprague said. “They have a lot of construction going on. I am planning on coming back in the fall for a game day visit and that will give me a chance to see their progress.”
Nebraska was lucky to get a chance to host Sprague today even if it was for a hot minute. Sprague says that he doesn't have any plans to take any other visits at the moment because of his basketball schedule.
“I don’t really know yet. I don’t have anything planned. I am just pretty busy with AAU basketball and I am working out a lot so that is taking all of my time.”