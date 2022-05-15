2024 OT Sprague stops by to check out Nebraska

Nebraska got a bit of a fortunate break when one of the top junior offensive tackles in the nation was in Lincoln this weekend for basketball. Andrew Sprague , a 6-foot-8 and 250-pound offensive tackle from Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst, was able to stop by the stadium to take a quick look around at what the Huskers have to offer.

“We are back on the road going back to Kansas City,” Sprague said. “I was in Lincoln this weekend for basketball. We stopped by Nebraska for a minute to do a quick visit.

“I got a chance to walk around the facilities. Coach Sean Dillon took me around and coach Bill Busch and coach Scott Frost were there.”

Coach Busch is overseeing the recruiting area of Kansas City and the benefits of his efforts have already been seen. The Huskers have hosted a number of top 2023 and 2024 players to this point and have more scheduled to take official visits in the months ahead.

“I don’t know him that well. He really seems like a good dude. I talk to him about as much as we can.”