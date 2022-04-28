2024 DE Prochazka makes a huge impression at Rivals Camp Series
Junior-to-be Henry Prochazka put himself on the recruiting map last weekend in Indianapolis at the Rivals Camp Series (RCS). Prochazka from Elkhorn (Neb.) South came to Indy ready to go. He put in a lot of work to prepare himself and standout. It definitely paid off with an invite to Atlanta later this summer.
"I was in Indy this weekend," Prochazka said. "This past week I had really been working my feet. I had heard that there was a lot of bag work and a lot of cone work so I was getting ready for that. I think that I did pretty well with that. I really haven't done a lot of one-on-one work, but I think that I was pretty solid with that."
Prochazka measured in right at where he was listed in his Rivals profile; 6-foot-4 and 216-pounds. Not having a lot of combine experience before Prochazka said that he definitely learned some things this past weekend.
"I think that I learned a mindset that needs to be brought to every competition. I need to go balls to the wall and give 110%. I think that mindset can take me a long way."
Prochazka started his sophomore season with the JV team at Elkhorn South. He quickly moved up and was a bit of an understudy to one of the best seniors in the state in the 2023 class.
"I think that my sophomore season I summed it up as a learning experience," Prochazka said. "I played a few JV games and the rest were varsity. I learned a lot. I had Maverick Noonan as a mentor, he's the guy that is in front of me, so I think a lot of my season was learning what he's doing and getting ready for next season."
Prochazka is back at work getting ready for his junior season. He says that he was limited in his pass rush moves last year and he is definitely trying to add some moves to his toolbox.
"I am trying to add to my pass rushing moves. I only used the bull rush last year so whatever I can add the better. I have been working at the Warren Academy with Steve Warren so that has helped me a lot."
There are some camp plans for Prochazka. One of those sets of plans will be to get to the ATL and show off his skills again for Rivals. He also has plans to attend a camp in Lincoln with his teammates.
"I have a couple of camps planned this summer," Prochazka said. "As a team we are headed to Nebraska for the team padded camp. And then I have an invite to Wyoming on June 25th. I also got an invite to the Rivals Underclassmen Camp on the 16th and the 17th of May in Atlanta.
"I haven't really reached out to any schools about setting anything up. There have been a number of schools that have been to my school recently but I haven't been in contact with any of them personally. I know Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas State and Kansas as well as other Big Ten schools."