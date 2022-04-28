2024 DE Prochazka makes a huge impression at Rivals Camp Series

Junior-to-be Henry Prochazka put himself on the recruiting map last weekend in Indianapolis at the Rivals Camp Series (RCS). Prochazka from Elkhorn (Neb.) South came to Indy ready to go. He put in a lot of work to prepare himself and standout. It definitely paid off with an invite to Atlanta later this summer.

"I was in Indy this weekend," Prochazka said. "This past week I had really been working my feet. I had heard that there was a lot of bag work and a lot of cone work so I was getting ready for that. I think that I did pretty well with that. I really haven't done a lot of one-on-one work, but I think that I was pretty solid with that."

Prochazka measured in right at where he was listed in his Rivals profile; 6-foot-4 and 216-pounds. Not having a lot of combine experience before Prochazka said that he definitely learned some things this past weekend.

"I think that I learned a mindset that needs to be brought to every competition. I need to go balls to the wall and give 110%. I think that mindset can take me a long way."

Prochazka started his sophomore season with the JV team at Elkhorn South. He quickly moved up and was a bit of an understudy to one of the best seniors in the state in the 2023 class.

"I think that my sophomore season I summed it up as a learning experience," Prochazka said. "I played a few JV games and the rest were varsity. I learned a lot. I had Maverick Noonan as a mentor, he's the guy that is in front of me, so I think a lot of my season was learning what he's doing and getting ready for next season."