2023 DB Burks discusses Nebraska offer and visit

Nebraska had close to 40 visitors in town last weekend for their game against Ohio State . One of those visitors was 2023 defensive back Marvin Burks from St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter. While on his visit to Nebraska he picked up an offer from the Huskers before the start of that game last Saturday.

“Nebraska offered me on the 50-yard line during pre-game,” Burks said. “I was just shocked because I felt like I was going out there and playing and not just a spectator. Both coach Wilhite and coach Fisher have been recruiting me for Nebraska.”

This was the first time in Nebraska for Burks. He said that it definitely had the feel of a big game weekend.

“That was my first time in Lincoln. I thought that the atmosphere was great. It definitely felt like a Big Ten game and against the No. 5 team in the nation.”

Burks liked what he saw on defense from Nebraska. After watching the game, the 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Burks says he felt like he could play any of the defensive back spots.

“I feel like I can come in and play any role in their secondary,” Burks said.