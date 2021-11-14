2023 DB Burks discusses Nebraska offer and visit
Nebraska had close to 40 visitors in town last weekend for their game against Ohio State. One of those visitors was 2023 defensive back Marvin Burks from St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter. While on his visit to Nebraska he picked up an offer from the Huskers before the start of that game last Saturday.
“Nebraska offered me on the 50-yard line during pre-game,” Burks said. “I was just shocked because I felt like I was going out there and playing and not just a spectator. Both coach Wilhite and coach Fisher have been recruiting me for Nebraska.”
This was the first time in Nebraska for Burks. He said that it definitely had the feel of a big game weekend.
“That was my first time in Lincoln. I thought that the atmosphere was great. It definitely felt like a Big Ten game and against the No. 5 team in the nation.”
Burks liked what he saw on defense from Nebraska. After watching the game, the 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Burks says he felt like he could play any of the defensive back spots.
“I feel like I can come in and play any role in their secondary,” Burks said.
The Nebraska offer makes it a baker's dozen for Burks. He isn't sure if there are any schools that could also be close to offering him at the moment.
“The Nebraska offer made 13 total offers for me,” Burks said. “I really don’t know which schools might be next to offer. I just continue to talk to my coaches.”
The Nebraska visit was the fourth visit of the fall for Burks. There will be more but he doesn't have anything else scheduled at the moment.
“I have visited Alabama, Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska. I will have more visits this fall, but I don’t have any set up yet. I definitely want to get back to Nebraska!”
Burks is also a bit of a track star for Cardinal Ritter. He does just about every event imaginable and is hoping to post a sub-11-second 100-meter dash this season.
“Besides football I also run track. I run the 100, 200, 400, 4x100, 4x200, and also the 4x400. I also do long jump and high jump. My PR for the 100-meter is 11 seconds. My PR for the 200-meter is 22.23 seconds and my PR for the 400 is 50.67 seconds.”