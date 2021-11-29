2022 Mississippi DB Malcolm Hartzog will officially visit Nebraska

The 2022 prospect will play in the Cass 3A state championship in Hattiesburg vs. Amory at 11 a.m. and then fly to Lincoln that night for an official visit to Nebraska.

It's set to be a very busy weekend for Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County DB Malcolm Hartzog .

The 5-foot-10, 165 pound Hartzog initially got on the Huskers radar over the November bye week. Hartzog is expected to be named the Mississippi Class 3A player of the year.

NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander checked out Hartzog that week and on Monday the Huskers officially came in with an offer and set up his official visit. He has the state championship game on Friday and then next weekend he will play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-State game.

"I'm coming up on Friday," Hartzog said. "I think I'll really like it up there. Right now my plan is to go there."

Hartzog currently holds offers from NU, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall, but several SEC schools have kicked the tires on him.

Leaving the south also does not appear to be an issue either.

"I've let schools know I want to really go out of state to school," Hartzog said. "Nebraska has told me they are recruiting me at corner."