Three-star 2021 center Oleg Kojenets , a 7-foot native of Lithuania, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Monday.

Nebraska added another big piece to its roster, both figuratively and literally.

There's not a lot of film or info out there on him, but those who have seen him play say Kojenets, who boasts a 7-1 wingspan, could be the next big Lithuanian talent to hit the U.S.

In the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships, Kojenets averaged 9.1 points on 49-percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

One recruiting analyst who attended the event said that had Kojenets played in the United States, he would be regarded as a potential top-50 prospect in the 2021 class.

International basketball scouting site, Eurospects.com, had this evaluation of Kojenets’ game:

“Oleg has finishing flair, very projectable stroke, and even driving or passing abilities. He needs time, but physical upside is definitely there. When he matures (he) is likely to establish himself as one of the best bigs in Europe from (the 2021 class).”