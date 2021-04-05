2021 center Oleg Kojenets commits to Nebraska
Nebraska added another big piece to its roster, both figuratively and literally.
Three-star 2021 center Oleg Kojenets, a 7-foot native of Lithuania, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Monday.
Kojenets, who attends Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, chose NU over Georgia Tech, Seton Hall, and St. Mary’s.
There's not a lot of film or info out there on him, but those who have seen him play say Kojenets, who boasts a 7-1 wingspan, could be the next big Lithuanian talent to hit the U.S.
In the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships, Kojenets averaged 9.1 points on 49-percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
One recruiting analyst who attended the event said that had Kojenets played in the United States, he would be regarded as a potential top-50 prospect in the 2021 class.
International basketball scouting site, Eurospects.com, had this evaluation of Kojenets’ game:
“Oleg has finishing flair, very projectable stroke, and even driving or passing abilities. He needs time, but physical upside is definitely there. When he matures (he) is likely to establish himself as one of the best bigs in Europe from (the 2021 class).”
Nebraska had been in heavy contact the last few weeks with Kojenets and his parents, who both played collegiately at UNC-Wilmington.
Kojenets played alongside 2021 three-star power forward and Wisconsin commit Markus Ilver at Western Reserve. They only played nine games this season due to COVID-19 interruptions, finishing 6-3.
His commitment leaves Nebraska now with two open scholarships for the 2021-22 season.
Oleg Kojenets was a member of UNCW's first #CAA championship team in 2000. He collected 691 points and 328 rebounds in 114 appearances. #TBT pic.twitter.com/1s86zJfjyI— UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) July 27, 2017