Wolverine expert gives his breakdown and prediction on Saturday's game
The Big Ten season will officially start for both Michigan and Nebraska on Saturday, as the two teams will square off in The Big House at 11 am CST on FS1. As we do each week, HuskerOnline goes in-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news