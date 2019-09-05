As Nebraska wraps up its preparation for Saturday’s first road game of the season at Colorado, head coach Scott Frost and his staff will still have a rather important decision looming when they arrive in Boulder.

Sophomore kicker Barret Pickering missed last week’s season opener with an injury that special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt described as “a freak soft tissue thing that I’ve never seen before.”

That left true freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen to get the start vs. Alabama, where he made all five of his extra points but missed his only field goal attempt from 31 yards.

While Dewitt said on Tuesday that Pickering would “be fine” for the Colorado game, Frost said his status would likely be a game-time decision. Should Pickering be out again, it sounds like even more decisions might have to be made as to his replacement.