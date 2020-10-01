When Nebraska finally takes the field for its first game in nearly 11 months, the atmosphere inside the normally daunting Ohio Stadium will be unlike any player, on either team, has ever experienced in organized football. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Big Ten Conference announced that no tickets would be sold to the public for any of its games this season. While there will still be a select number of family members allowed in the stands, the massive stadiums around the league will otherwise be empty – including the Horseshoe in Columbus, which has hosted crowds of more than 110,000. Football is an emotional sport almost just as much as it is physical, as few events have players feeding off the energy of fans like gladiators the way it does, particularly at the college level.

How well Nebraska adjusts to the empty stadiums it will play in this season will have a major impact on its 2020 success. (Associated Press)

So how are the Huskers preparing to play a fall season in empty stadiums? As NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander put it, it will be up to them to provide their own “juice” all year. “It’ll be bring-your-own-juice a little bit, bring your own energy,” Chinander said. “So we need to get that going now. Not just our guys, but the whole conference, they’re not going to be used to playing in front of an empty stadium. “In the Big Ten, and especially at Nebraska, whether we’re at home or on the road, we have the best fans in the country, period, and there’s always a lot of juice coming from the stands. There’s not going to be, so we’re going to have to bring our own a little bit.” The process of getting the team used to creating its own energy has already begun for Nebraska, as the coaching staff has been prodding its players – especially their top vocal leaders – to pick up the chatter at every opportunity. Chinander said the team would practice in an empty Memorial Stadium with zero simulated crowd noise this month to try and replicate what they’ll see at Ohio State on Oct. 24. While he’s “been chasing guys around a little bit” during individual drills to help keep the energy up, Chinander has seen a good response from the Huskers thus far.