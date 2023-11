Nebraska football is hitting the road this week for its matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Before the Huskers and Badgers, both sitting at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten, square off at Camp Randall, we wanted to get the perspective on Luke Fickell's first team from the other side.

Here are five questions on Fickell and his program with Badger Blitz beat writer Seamus Rohrer of the Rivals.com network: