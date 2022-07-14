Will Rizzo uses father-like connection in commitment to Nebraska
A fatherly connection helped Nebraska land Texas A&M transfer Will Rizzo on Thursday.
Hailing from The Woodlands, Texas, Rizzo announced his commitment to Will Bolt and the Huskers earlier this morning as he becomes the 23rd member of Nebraska’s incoming recruiting class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news