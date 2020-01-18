{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 22:32:10 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Cali DE Wilkins impressed by visit to Nebraska
Bryan Munson
•
HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news