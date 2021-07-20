Wilhelm Breidenbach surprising in more ways than one at Nebraska

Trey McGowens admits he rushed to judge Wilhelm Breidenbach when they first took the Nebraska basketball practice court together last month. The freshman forward out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has never really looked the part of an elite prospect, with his lanky frame, shaggy haircut, and beard, and, of course, his signature sports “goggles” he wears on the floor. But once the Huskers got going with their summer workouts, he quickly put those misconceptions to bed. “Wil definitely surprised me,” McGowens said with a laugh. “When I thought of the goggles, I was like, ‘Ahhhh…’ But no, Wil can play. He’s versatile, and he can shoot it as well… He’s in the right place at the right time.”

It took freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach one full practice to prove he belonged with Nebraska basketball. (Huskers.com)

Breidenbach may not seem like the typical Rivals150 recruit, but his play at prep power Mater Dei proved he belonged in the national conversation. Rated as high as a four-star and top-70 recruit by various recruiting services, Breidenbach averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this past season as a senior. He also shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. Playing alongside several other top-level prospects during his high school career, Breidenbach made his name as a versatile big who prioritized selfless, winning plays over individual statistics. Junior forward Lat Mayen said he too was immediately surprised with Breidenbach’s game, especially his high basketball IQ on both ends of the floor. “Wil’s got a great feel for the game,” Mayen said. “He’s pretty much always doing the right thing, always doing what he needs to do in the moment. He can shoot the ball, he’s athletic, and he can run the floor too. For sure, he caught me by surprise too. But he’s definitely special.”