Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WildcatReport.com gives their take on Saturday's match-up in Evanston

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Nebraska will travel to Northwestern this week in search of their first win of the season. The Wildcats picked up their second win this past Saturday at Michigan State, and are also in search of es...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}