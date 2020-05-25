Who has the best look? We rank the Big Ten uniforms
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.
Who has the best uniforms in college football?
We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.
We start today with the Big Ten (full series schedule below) and will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday. The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.
Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms
Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms
Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms
Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms
Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms
Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?
Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65
1. Michigan
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 1
Gorney: 1
Wommack: 7
Comment: “Arguably the most iconic helmet in college football and great uniforms overall. Maize and Blue has become known to prospects and fans alike.” — Farrell
*****
2. Ohio State
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 10
Gorney: 6
Wommack: 14
Comment: "Late in the season, Ohio State’s helmets filled with Buckeye stickers look great. The all-black alternative look is fantastic, too." – Gorney
*****
3. Nebraska
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 26
Gorney: 20
Wommack: 22
Comment: "The traditional Nebraska look is so great and classic that I don’t need anything else. But the black alternative look is one of the best, too." – Gorney
*****
4. Minnesota
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 25
Gorney: 34
Wommack: 10
Comment: “The maroon is what I prefer for the jerseys, as opposed to grey or whatever else, but the helmet choices are fire. Chrome or traditional, these are vastly under-appreciated.” — Farrell
*****
5. Iowa
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 37
Gorney: 44
Wommack: 23
Comment: “I love the yellow and black combination for Iowa and the helmets have always been very cool and traditional. They don’t mess with them much and that’s fine by me.” — Farrell
*****
6. Penn State
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 61
Gorney: 4
Wommack: 28
Comment: "I went to Penn State, so I'm biased, but if you can't appreciate those uniforms I don't know what to tell you. Classic, historic, traditional, everything that Penn State football represents is in its uniform. One of the best in the game." – Gorney
*****
7. Wisconsin
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 49
Gorney: 21
Wommack: 24
Comment: “They are simple and traditional - just like Wisconsin football. The red pops and I love the iconic white helmet with the block W. That means power football to me.” — Farrell
*****
8. Illinois
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 34
Gorney: 29
Wommack: 45
Comment: "The all-blue and all-orange uniforms are not bad at all but what I like the most is when Illinois wears its white uniforms with those metallic orange helmets. Very sharp all around." – Gorney
*****
9. Purdue
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 46
Gorney: 55
Wommack: 8
Comment: “Purdue has some nice combinations and I like the chrome helmets with the black uniforms – cool and intimidating.” — Farrell
*****
10. Indiana
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 60
Gorney: 44
Wommack: 38
Comment: "The original Indiana uniforms are nothing special, but the alternative ones are sharp, especially the metallic red- and silver-striped helmets." – Gorney
*****
11. Michigan State
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 37
Gorney: 56
Wommack: 60
Comment: "The neon green alternative uniforms are a miss. Sorry, they don’t look great. The regular Michigan State uniforms are OK, but the Spartans’ best look is in all-white - including the helmets." – Gorney
12. Maryland
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 32
Gorney: 64
Wommack: 57
Comment: “The Terps try too hard and the funky helmets they introduced years ago were a bit too much. I like the traditional helmet, but the old uniforms don’t pop and the new ones are a tad too much.” — Farrell
*****
13. Rutgers
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 58
Gorney: 49
Wommack: 51
Comment: “Rutgers does have some cool chrome helmets, but the uniforms are a bit boring to me.” — Farrell
*****
14. Northwestern
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 64
Gorney: 65
Wommack: 64
Comment: “They could do a lot with the colors they have and their helmets are cool but those uniforms are ugly, especially the ones with the stripe in the middle for no reason.” — Farrell
