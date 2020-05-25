News More News
Who has the best look? We rank the Big Ten uniforms

Adam Gorney, Mike Farrell, Woody Wommack
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.

Who has the best uniforms in college football?

We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.

We start today with the Big Ten (full series schedule below) and will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday. The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.

Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms

Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms

Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms

Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms

Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms

Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?

Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65

1. Michigan

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 1

Gorney: 1

Wommack: 7

Comment: “Arguably the most iconic helmet in college football and great uniforms overall. Maize and Blue has become known to prospects and fans alike.” — Farrell

*****

2. Ohio State

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 10

Gorney: 6

Wommack: 14

Comment: "Late in the season, Ohio State’s helmets filled with Buckeye stickers look great. The all-black alternative look is fantastic, too." – Gorney

*****

3. Nebraska

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 26

Gorney: 20

Wommack: 22

Comment: "The traditional Nebraska look is so great and classic that I don’t need anything else. But the black alternative look is one of the best, too." – Gorney

*****

4. Minnesota

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 25

Gorney: 34

Wommack: 10

Comment: “The maroon is what I prefer for the jerseys, as opposed to grey or whatever else, but the helmet choices are fire. Chrome or traditional, these are vastly under-appreciated.” — Farrell

*****

5. Iowa

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 37

Gorney: 44

Wommack: 23

Comment: “I love the yellow and black combination for Iowa and the helmets have always been very cool and traditional. They don’t mess with them much and that’s fine by me.” — Farrell

*****

6. Penn State

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 61

Gorney: 4

Wommack: 28

Comment: "I went to Penn State, so I'm biased, but if you can't appreciate those uniforms I don't know what to tell you. Classic, historic, traditional, everything that Penn State football represents is in its uniform. One of the best in the game." – Gorney

*****

7. Wisconsin

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 49

Gorney: 21

Wommack: 24

Comment: “They are simple and traditional - just like Wisconsin football. The red pops and I love the iconic white helmet with the block W. That means power football to me.” — Farrell

*****

8. Illinois

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 34

Gorney: 29

Wommack: 45

Comment: "The all-blue and all-orange uniforms are not bad at all but what I like the most is when Illinois wears its white uniforms with those metallic orange helmets. Very sharp all around." – Gorney

*****

9. Purdue

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 46

Gorney: 55

Wommack: 8

Comment: “Purdue has some nice combinations and I like the chrome helmets with the black uniforms – cool and intimidating.” — Farrell

*****

10. Indiana

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 60

Gorney: 44

Wommack: 38

Comment: "The original Indiana uniforms are nothing special, but the alternative ones are sharp, especially the metallic red- and silver-striped helmets." – Gorney

*****

11. Michigan State

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 37

Gorney: 56

Wommack: 60

Comment: "The neon green alternative uniforms are a miss. Sorry, they don’t look great. The regular Michigan State uniforms are OK, but the Spartans’ best look is in all-white - including the helmets." – Gorney

12. Maryland

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 32

Gorney: 64

Wommack: 57

Comment: “The Terps try too hard and the funky helmets they introduced years ago were a bit too much. I like the traditional helmet, but the old uniforms don’t pop and the new ones are a tad too much.” — Farrell

*****

13. Rutgers

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 58

Gorney: 49

Wommack: 51

Comment: “Rutgers does have some cool chrome helmets, but the uniforms are a bit boring to me.” — Farrell

*****

14. Northwestern

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 64

Gorney: 65

Wommack: 64

Comment: “They could do a lot with the colors they have and their helmets are cool but those uniforms are ugly, especially the ones with the stripe in the middle for no reason.” — Farrell

