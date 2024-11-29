WHAT THE F*** MAN? Postgame analysis of Iowa 13, Nebraska 10. Again.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Nebraska football did it again. It’s almost too believable to be believable.

Does that sentence make sense? No. And neither does Nebraska. Neither does Iowa.

Iowa 13. Nebraska 10. Again.

Moments after the 53-yard bullet off the leg of Iowa kicker Drew Stevens went through the uprights – sparking a fireworks show and a team-wide sprint from the Nebraska 40-yard line all the way down to the opposite end zone – someone working for the Iowa events staff said in the press box: “Just like we drew it up, right?” with an aww-shucks laugh.

Just like Kirk Ferentz drew it up in his contract with the Devil, perhaps. Or whatever dark Hawkeye magic is working in Iowa's favor. Or whatever dark Husker magic is working against Nebraska's favor.

Annnnnd with that, let's get to some Snap Judgments.

Here is Inside Nebraska's instant analysis and postgame reaction to one of the all-time "What the f*** man?" Husker games on a night when it never once felt like Nebraska was truly going to lose. And then it did.