Welcome back, Phil Simspon, the "needle mover" Matt Rhule covets

Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down Thursday's press conference with Matt Rhule and John Butler.
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler spoke with the media on Thursday morning.
What Nebraska is getting in five-star defensive line transfer Williams Nwaneri from Missouri
Nebraska has landed a transfer portal commitment from Missouri freshman defsnvie lineman Williams Nwaneri, a five-star
Nebraska officially announced Phil Simpson as OLB coach, and he will coach in the Huskers’ bowl game.
Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down Thursday's press conference with Matt Rhule and John Butler.
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler spoke with the media on Thursday morning.
What Nebraska is getting in five-star defensive line transfer Williams Nwaneri from Missouri