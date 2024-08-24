Advertisement
Published Aug 24, 2024
WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball 2024 Red-White Match
Default Avatar
Jansen Coburn  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer

Nebraska volleyball kicked off the 2024 season with its annual Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Center on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 8,395 people with White earning the victory over Red in a 3-1 win (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22).

Check out highlights from the Huskers' instra-squad scrimmage in the videos below – plus the post-match press conferences with stars Lexi Rodriguez and Andi Jackson and head coach John Cook – and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe for FREE to our channel to get daily content on all things Nebraska.

=================================

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL RED-WHITE MATCH

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

JOHN COOK POST-MATCH PRESSER

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LEXI RODRIGUEZ & ANDI JACKSON POST-MATCH PRESSER

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement