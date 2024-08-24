Nebraska volleyball kicked off the 2024 season with its annual Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Center on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 8,395 people with White earning the victory over Red in a 3-1 win (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22).

Check out highlights from the Huskers' instra-squad scrimmage in the videos below – plus the post-match press conferences with stars Lexi Rodriguez and Andi Jackson and head coach John Cook – and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.