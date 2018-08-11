For a guy who didn’t even arrive in Lincoln until the day before the start of fall camp, it sure hasn’t taken Maurice Washington long to raise some eyebrows at Nebraska. The former three-star recruit out of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian was a surprising late addition to the 2018 roster after it appeared he was set for an academic redshirt this season. Washington ended up completing all of his academic requirements in time to enroll at NU just in time for camp, and through the first week of practices as a Husker, he’s already made a big impression. In fact, through the first seven camp practices, head coach Scott Frost said Washington had already made "probably a dozen big plays, spectacular plays." “I’d say to this point he’s better than what I expected,” Frost said. “It’s amazing, he hadn’t worked out much; he was focused on academics, he was working; I don’t think he was eating and getting all the nutrition he needed. He showed up actually quite a bit lighter than he was on his recruiting visit. So we didn’t know what we would get, but he’s going to be a pretty special player... “He’s definitely opening some eyes. I think he’s got a bright future here.”

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters echoed Frost's praise. “He’s special," Walters said. “When he’s out there, he has another gear. He has some instincts that you just don’t coach. Guys either have it or they don’t. He has it.” The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Stockton, Calif., rushed for 1,253 yards on 123 carries along with 582 yards receiving last year as a senior at Cedar Hill. He finished the season with 2,112 all-purpose yards, averaging over 13 yards per touch, and was named the MVP of the Under Armour All-American Game, where he had 159 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Washington, who chose Nebraska over 11 other Power Five offers, was the first player in the 10-year history of the Under Armour All-American Game to score both a receiving and rushing touchdown. “He has very good speed and he has great vision,” running backs coach Ryan Held said. “His feet are phenomenal in the hole. Then he’s able to make a plant and accelerate quickly. So, before you know it, he’s at 10 yards.”