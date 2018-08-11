Washington turning heads with impressive debut
For a guy who didn’t even arrive in Lincoln until the day before the start of fall camp, it sure hasn’t taken Maurice Washington long to raise some eyebrows at Nebraska.
The former three-star recruit out of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian was a surprising late addition to the 2018 roster after it appeared he was set for an academic redshirt this season.
Washington ended up completing all of his academic requirements in time to enroll at NU just in time for camp, and through the first week of practices as a Husker, he’s already made a big impression.
In fact, through the first seven camp practices, head coach Scott Frost said Washington had already made "probably a dozen big plays, spectacular plays."
“I’d say to this point he’s better than what I expected,” Frost said. “It’s amazing, he hadn’t worked out much; he was focused on academics, he was working; I don’t think he was eating and getting all the nutrition he needed. He showed up actually quite a bit lighter than he was on his recruiting visit. So we didn’t know what we would get, but he’s going to be a pretty special player...
“He’s definitely opening some eyes. I think he’s got a bright future here.”
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters echoed Frost's praise.
“He’s special," Walters said. “When he’s out there, he has another gear. He has some instincts that you just don’t coach. Guys either have it or they don’t. He has it.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Stockton, Calif., rushed for 1,253 yards on 123 carries along with 582 yards receiving last year as a senior at Cedar Hill.
He finished the season with 2,112 all-purpose yards, averaging over 13 yards per touch, and was named the MVP of the Under Armour All-American Game, where he had 159 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Washington, who chose Nebraska over 11 other Power Five offers, was the first player in the 10-year history of the Under Armour All-American Game to score both a receiving and rushing touchdown.
“He has very good speed and he has great vision,” running backs coach Ryan Held said. “His feet are phenomenal in the hole. Then he’s able to make a plant and accelerate quickly. So, before you know it, he’s at 10 yards.”
It hasn’t just been Washington’s offensive coaches and teammates who have been instantly impressed this fall. The true freshman has also caught the eyes of some seasoned veterans on the other side of the ball.
Junior linebacker Will Honas named Washington specifically when asked about the newcomers on offense who have impressed early on in camp.
“Somebody that’s really stood out to me so far is Maurice Washington,” Honas said. “He can really move and he’s really explosive out of his cuts.”
Senior defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg agreed.
“He’s fast, he’s very fast,” Stoltenberg said. “He’s an incredible athlete. He just got here and I don’t know him very well, but I see him in the backfield and he’s moving. So that’s awesome. You love seeing young guys come in and wanting to make plays. Hopefully he can keep improving as well throughout camp.”
Washington has certainly made quite the splash in his first week as a Husker, but Held said the team wouldn’t allow the attention to get to the freshman’s head.
“I’ll tell you what, everybody is excited about him, but we have to do a good job making sure he’s grounded and build him up,” Held said. “He’s still a freshman at 18 years old that’s not at home and wasn’t here in the summer…
“So I’m cautiously optimistic he can help this fall, but I’m also not going to put unrealistic expectations on him to where everybody thinks he’s going to be a Heisman Trophy winner Game 1. He’s got a lot of work to do just like everybody else.”