One of the biggest storylines facing Nebraska this spring is one that won’t play out on the field, and Monday added a new turn in the situation regarding sophomore running back Maurice Washington.



Head coach Scott Frost announced after Monday’s practice that Washington went back to his native California with his lawyer on Sunday night to be processed for charges stemming from an incident regarding a video of alleged sexual assault of his former girlfriend.

Washington was not in the video nor did he film it, but he did possess it and allegedly sent to the victim back in March of 2018. He’s facing a felony charge of possessing and sending the video since the victim was under 18 years old at the time it occurred.

Frost said he hopes Washington would be back in Lincoln by Monday night in time to return to classes on Tuesday. Frost said it was still unclear if the Stockton, Calif., native would participate in Wednesday’s next practice.

“That’s pretty much all I know,” Frost said. “Working through his lawyer, I know he wanted him to get out there and surrender and satisfy the warrant as quickly as he could. They had it worked out for today, so Maurice flew out to California last night. To my knowledge, he was going to be processed this morning and be back tonight.”

Frost said he’d met with Washington individually since the charges arose and discussed what would need to happen with Washington’s behavior going forward and what his role would be on the field this spring.

“We’re going to do everything we can do to cooperate with that process,” Frost said. “I’ve talked to him several times mostly about how he’s going to behave from here forward and what role he’s going to have in practice, those kinds of things. We’re keeping everything that has to do with California at arm’s length.”

In Washington’s absence, Nebraska had just two scholarship running backs available for Monday’s practice in sophomore Jaylin Bradley and senior Wyatt Mazour.