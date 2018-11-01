Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 17:42:04 -0500') }} football Edit

JUCO DB Wallace picks up offer from new staff at Nebraska

Ugrmplld1hpjprfbucns
Tony Wallace
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Husker fans are familiar with the name Tony Wallace. Out of high school, Nebraska considered bringing in Wallace late and even on signing day Wallace claimed that he could sign with Nebraska.Fast-f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}